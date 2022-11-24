Cook County Sheriff's Office gives out nearly 200 free turkeys

CHICAGO (CBS) – A last minute addition to the Thanksgiving table came courtesy of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies, volunteers and employees from the Cook County Housing Authority spent the morning handing out nearly 200 free turkeys to families in need.

The fresh birds went to people in the Austin, West Pullman and Little Village neighborhoods as well as several south suburbs.