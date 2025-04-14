Watch CBS News
Local News

Cook County will let you pay overdue moving violations without extra fees this week

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

The Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County announced they are waiving additional collections costs for people paying overdue moving traffic violations this week.

The amnesty week will last from Monday, April 14 through Friday, April 18. It has not been offered since 2019.

Parking ticket and red light violations are not included in the amnesty.

During this week, anyone with outstanding court fines and fees can make full or partial payments without extra collection fees. Payments can be made by cash, check money order or credit cards, and can be made at the Daley Center and all five suburban districts during regular business hours.

You can also pay by phone through the customer care center at 312-603-5030.

Sara Tenenbaum
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.