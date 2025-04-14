Cook County will let you pay overdue moving violations without extra fees this week

The Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County announced they are waiving additional collections costs for people paying overdue moving traffic violations this week.

The amnesty week will last from Monday, April 14 through Friday, April 18. It has not been offered since 2019.

Parking ticket and red light violations are not included in the amnesty.

During this week, anyone with outstanding court fines and fees can make full or partial payments without extra collection fees. Payments can be made by cash, check money order or credit cards, and can be made at the Daley Center and all five suburban districts during regular business hours.

You can also pay by phone through the customer care center at 312-603-5030.