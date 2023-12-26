Last chance to become first married couple of Cook County in 2024

Final day to enter Cook County's first 2024 married couple contest

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's the last chance for couples in Cook County to apply to be the first couple to get married in 2024.

Interested couples can apply at the Cook County clerk's website.

Winners will receive the first marriage license of the new year and exchange vows at the annual first marriage ceremony.

Wednesday will be the drawing to see who wins. The wedding will take place on Jan. 2.

The winning couple will also get a gourmet dinner box with steak and lobster, a wine basket, cheesecake, a dance lesson, a cooking lesson, and tickets to a comedy show.