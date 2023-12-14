Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough announces lottery for first marriage license of 2024

Chicago (CBS) – 2023 is almost over but Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough is giving one lucky couple the chance to kick off the new year in a special way.

Those looking to tie the knot are invited to apply for the first marriage license of 2024. This is an annual event.

Applications opened on Thursday and are available online and will be accepted through Tuesday, Dec. 26. The drawing will then take place on Wednesday, Dec. 27, and will be streamed live via Facebook.

The winning couple will receive a wedding and gifts including steak, dance lessons, flowers, and more through donations from several Chicago area establishments.

"I encourage any couple in Cook County considering marriage in the New Year to join the fun and throw their names in the drawing to become our First Couple," Yarbrough said. "We are proud to be continuing this exciting annual tradition and we have some wonderful gifts that have been donated to make their nuptials extra special."

The wedding ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, which is also the first day of official business in Cook County.