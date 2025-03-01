Cook County Crime Stoppers offer $10,000 rewards in pair of South Shore cold case murders

The Cook County Crime Stoppers are trying to solve an 8-year-old murder. It's a case that the victim's family says fell through the cracks.

In June 2017, 44-year-old David Hobson Jr. was found shot and killed in his car in the South Shore neighborhood.

On Saturday, Cook County Crime Stoppers went back to the block where it happened, near 79th Street and Brandon Avenue, to pass out flyers, offering $10,000 for any information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information can provide an anonymous tip to the Cook County Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-535-STOP, the Chicago Police Department hotline at 833-408-0069, online at p2tips.com, or by emailing TIPS@cookcountycrimestoppers.org.

And just a few blocks away, Crime Stoppers were doing the same thing for 24-year-old Marc Richmond, who was shot and killed in an alley near 76th and Kingston on March 7, 2023.

Richmond, the brother of Chicago singer and social media influencer KeiyaA, was making a music video with his friends at the time. Another man also was wounded in the shooting, but survived.

Crime Stoppers are offering a $10,000 reward in that case as well.