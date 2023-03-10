Brother of Chicago singer KeiyaA shot and killed in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Famous Chicago singer and social media influencer, KeiyaA announced Friday her brother, Mark Richmond, was shot and killed earlier this week.

Police said Richmond, 24, and another 24-year-old man were shot in the 7600 block of South Kingston Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Both were critically wounded, and Richmond later died.

KeiyaA said her brother was making a music video with his friends at the time.

Area 2 detectives were investigating.