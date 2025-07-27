Cook County Crime Stoppers offering $1,000 reward for information in fatal hit-and-run of Marcella Herrera

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information in the hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead and her fiancé seriously injured in Pilsen earlier this month.

On July 19, Marcella Herrera, 22, was just getting off work and was walking with her fiancé on the 1900 block of South Ashland Avenue when an SUV hit them in the middle of the crosswalk.

The driver fled the scene in an unknown direction without stopping to render aid.

A witness said she was driving behind an SUV at the intersection of Ashland and Cullerton late Saturday night. That's when the car sped past her and hit the couple as they were in the middle of the crosswalk.

Paul Rutherford, Chairman of Cook County Crime Stoppers, urges the public to provide any information.

"Marcella's family deserves justice, and we need the community's help to identify the person responsible for this senseless act," he said.

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-535-STOP (7867) and leave an anonymous tip.

