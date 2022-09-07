Cook Co. Sheriff's Office send warning regarding ruse burglary

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Cook County Sheriff's Office is warning people in the north suburbs of a new ruse burglary.

The sheriff's office released doorbell camera photos of five people. Last Thursday, one of them knocked on the door of a home in New Trier Township.

He told an 81-year-old woman who answered that he was a construction worker, and he needed to show her something outside.

While the woman was distracted, the sheriff's office says four other people went inside the home and stole jewelry. All five people took off in a dark-colored SUV.

Earlier this month, 5 individuals participated in a ruse burglary in unincorporated New Trier Township. They stole jewelry from an older couple’s home after luring them outside, pretending to be construction workers. pic.twitter.com/bSCH88OCpA — Cook County Sheriff's Office (@CCSOPIO) September 7, 2022