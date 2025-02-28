Contractor faces DUI charge for running over another worker in Gurnee in October

A contractor is charged with driving under the influence after running over another worker in Gurnee back in October.

Michael Vazquez, 39, was arrested on Thursday after turning himself in at the Lake County Jail.

On Oct. 18, around 7 a.m., Illinois State Police, along with the Gurnee Fire Department, responded to the Illinois Tollway M-4 building along I-94 near Grand Avenue for a private contractor who was run over by a piece of equipment.

Illinois State police said Vazquez, who was driving a skid steer, backed up and ran over the contractor who was laying asphalt.

The contractor, identified as Gregory Bolls, 39, from Chicago, was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he died two days later after being in the intensive care unit.

Vazquez was charged with aggravated driving under the influence involving death.

State police said both men were not employees of the tollway.

No further information was immediately available.