Congressman Danny Davis announces he won't run for re-election, endorses La Shawn Ford for his seat

It's the end of an era in the Chicago area and in Washington, D.C., as Democratic Congressman Danny Davis announced Thursday he's not running for another term in 2026, after serving nearly 30 years in Congress.

It felt like the beginning of a goodbye tour as Davis announced he'll be retiring at the end of his term next year, and endorsed Illinois state Rep. La Shawn Ford (D-Chicago) to take his seat in Congress.

"Yeah, the road has not always been the easiest, but I tell you I've had so much fun doing this job, I would do it for nothing," Davis said.

At age 83, only eight of the 435 members of the House of Representatives are older than Davis.

The road to politics started in 1979 for Davis, when he first became a member of the Chicago City Council, representing the 29th Ward on the West Side for 11 years.

In 1990, he waged his first successful campaign for the Cook County Board of Commissioners. After winning a second term in 1994, in 1996 he ran for Congress, winning the 7th District seat vacated by Cardiss Collins, who he had unsuccessfully challenged twice in the 1980s.

Davis would go on to win 14 more terms in Congress, and when he retires at the end of his current term, he will have served 30 years in Washington.

Davis said not much will change for him when he says goodbye to elected politics for good, as he plans to continue making an impact on his community.

"There also comes a time when one decides that there are new avenues, new approaches, new opportunities, new needs," he said.

Davis is part of a tidal wave of change happening for the Illinois congressional delegation.

In addition to Davis stepping down, Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky (D-Illinois) also is retiring after her current term. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Illinois) and Congresswoman Robin Kelly Davis (D-Illinois) are giving up their seats in the House so that they can run for the seat of retiring U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois).

In addition to Ford running for Davis' seat, former Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin and Forest Park Mayor Rory Hoskins also have said they are joining the race.

Recently retired Ald. Walter Burnett Jr and Illinois state Rep. Kam Buckner also could enter the race, though Burnett is also on Mayor Brandon Johnson's list of possible replacements for the CEO at the Chicago Housing Authority.