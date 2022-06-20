Congo Square Theater celebrates Juneteenth through art

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Juneteenth celebrations continued Sunday across Chicago with local artists and performers raising money for a good cause. Monday will be the first time Illinois officially honors Juneteenth as a holiday.

Congo Square Theater celebrated Juneteenth with an event meant to happen in February that was pushed back due to COVID-19. Now it's fitting that a celebration of art and expression could join a celebration of Juneteenth and freedom.

"See the reds the blacks parchment and I'm gonna use green as well of course that represents the flag, the Juneteenth, the African flag that we've used here," said Jeffery Beckham, CEO of Chicago Scholars and an artist and board member for Congo Square Theater Company.

Every brush of paint sends a message.

"The lines represent will really be a roadmap and what I see as ordered steps/atists take oftentimes take leaps of faith in their work to pursue a career and acting," said Beckham. "They are doing the concept of being resilient but leaning on people that love you the power of community to find love which is rude in this painting is really important."

"Today is really about everything, about people contributing to the community as well as a celebration of Juneteenth," said Kristen Evans, a board member for the theater.

Congo Square Theater Company -- for 22 years -- has been beacon. It is a haven for artists of color honoring Black art.