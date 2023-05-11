Local, Grammy-nominated composer putting a new spin on opera

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Opera, as an art form, is all about collaboration between a librettist, composer, conductor, and performers, among others.

That can make it very challenging for any artist to break into the world and find success. The local program is working to change that, one composer at a time.

"If you said, you know, Shawn, write an opera three years ago. You know, I would've said, I'm a composer, I can probably do it and it would probably be fine," composer Shawn Okpebholo said.

As a Grammy-nominated composer who has seen his work performed on some of the world's most iconic stages, Okpebholo doesn't do a lot of things that would be considered just "fine."

"Opera is its own beast," He said.

To conquer that beast and create a better-than-fine opera, two years ago the Wheaton College professor of composition added a new role to his resume --Vanguard Initiative Composer in Residence at the Chicago Opera Theater.

"After this program, I'm thinking how can anyone write an opera without this experience?" Okpebholo said.

The experience, he describes as "opera by immersion." The idea of COT's Music Director Lidiya Yankovskaya.

"Writing opera is such an incredible thing, but it's extremely complicated," Yankovskaya said.

Launched five years ago, the two-year residency aims to uncomplicate the complicated - purposefully drawing in diverse talent, guiding them through every step of the creation process, to infuse the world with modern work.

"All the behind the scenes, all of the theatrical aspects of opera, that knowledge is essential for them to succeed in writing operas and also create innovative writing that speaks to them and their voices," Yankovskaya said.

Okpebholo's voice is one Yankovskaya believes the opera world needs. As someone who grew up poor in government housing, his previous work dug into the theme of Black pain, through topics like slavery. The opera he's developing now handles some heavy subjects more lightly - the premise is a reality cooking show.

The Cook-Off will see the stage for the first time, Thursday night.

"I'm always just amazed and so humbled and so blessed just to witness so many people work so hard, and practice so many hours to bring my music to life," Okpebholo said.

The special one-night premiere marks the end of Okpebholo's residency and the beginning of the show's life outside of the Chicago Opera Theater.

"There are several companies that are very interested in producing this opera. I wouldn't be surprised if very soon a company announces this as part of their season," Okpebholo said.

The show will premiere at 7:30 p.m. at the Athenaeum Center for Thought and Culture. Tickets are still available online.