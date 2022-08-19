Community to show support as wounded CPD Officer Danny Golden goes home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than a month after Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden was shot and left paralyzed after trying to break up a bar fight in Beverly, he's finally getting ready to go home, and the community he serves couldn't be more excited.

Golden will go home from the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab on Friday, and supporters are expected to line the streets in Bridgeport, Canaryville, Beverly, and Mount Greenwood to cheer him on.

A police escort will usher Golden along the route from Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Streeterville from Lake Shore Drive to the Dan Ryan Expressway, with a detour through Bridgeport and Canaryville on his way home to the Beverly/Mount Greenwood area.

Friends and neighbors gathered Thursday night at Munroe Park in West Beverly, many of them writing messages of support for Golden and his family.

Ald. Matt O'Shea's office in the 19th Ward also sold t-shirts and yard signs to display when Golden arrives home.

All the money from those signs and shirts will go to the Golden family to help with medical bills.

"The Golden family has served our country in the military, they've served our city in the Police Department, and we want to be there for them just like they've been there for us," said Illinois State Sen. Bill Cunningham.

Golden was released from the hospital a few days after he was shot in Beverly last month, and he has spent the past month undergoing physical therapy at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.