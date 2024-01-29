Community raises funds for seven members of one family murdered in Joliet, Illinois

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A community has come together to raise money after seven relatives were killed during a murder spree in Joliet.

Thousands of dollars have already been donated to the Esters and Nance family fundraiser, which was started on Sunday.

On Sunday night, family and friends also met on the street where the victims were killed in two separate homes on West Acres Road in Joliet.

Romeo Nance, 23, is believed to have shot and killed the victims – all members of his own family – in those two houses a week ago Sunday.

Five people – two girls, Angel Nance, 14; and Alonnah Nance, 16; two women, Alexandria Nance, 20, and Christine Esters, 38; and a 31-year-old man, Joshua Nance – were found dead in one house at 2212 W. Acres Rd., and two people – a 35-year-old man, William Esters II; and a 47-year-old woman, Tameka Nance – were found dead in the other at 2225 W. Acres Rd., according to Evans and the Will County Coroner's office.

Tameka Nance was Romeo Nance's mother, Christine Esters was his aunt, and William Esters was his uncle. Joshua, Alexandria, Alonnah, and Angel Nance were Romeo Nance's brother and sisters, respectively.

Police believe Nance went on to shoot a 42-year-old man in the leg Sunday afternoon in the 200 block of Davis Street in Joliet. That man, who was taking out groceries from his car at the time, was the only victim to survive the shooting spree.

About 10 minutes later, investigators believe Nance shot and killed 28-year-old Toyosi Bakare at the Pheasant Run Apartments complex in unincorporated Joliet Township on Sunday afternoon. Bakare, who was originally from Nigeria and lived in the U.S. for about three years, was found bleeding on the ground from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After a manhunt, Romeo Nance died by suicide in Natalia, Texas.