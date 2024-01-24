Police: Joliet shooter killed his mother and 6 other family members

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new details about the Joliet family who lost their lives after police said a relative killed them in their own homes over the weekend.

The community is trying to make sense of what happened. CBS 2 is learning more about the victims and some are speaking out about people who were senselessly killed.

A small memorial stands outside of an empty home for a family of athletes: runners, wrestlers, and coaches.

That is how one coach and friend describes the Nance family who were senselessly killed by one of their relatives in Joliet over the weekend.

The shooter's mother is Tameka Nance. His 31-year-old brother is Joshua Nance. His photo stands at a small memorial outside the home.

Three sisters, 20-year-old Alexandria Nance, 16-year-old Alonnah Nance, and 14-year-old Angel Nance are also dead.

Police said the shooter's aunt and uncle Christine Esters and William Esters II were also killed.

She was a member of the Illinois Department of Corrections, working at the Joliet Treatment Center.

The sisters: The eldest, Alexandria, attended Joliet West High School where she ran track and field and graduated in the class of 2022.

Her sister Alonnah was a junior.

The eldest, Alexandria, would perform in seven different competitions with Rush Athletics USA - Team Illinois.

Her coach told CBS 2 that the entire family contributed to the organization's success and was involved with the team for four years before sisters Alexandria and Alonnah started to pick up wrestling as well.

The school told CBS 2 in a statement:

"Our hearts are aching for Alonnah, Alexandria, their family, and all of our students and staff who are experiencing such a deep loss and sorrow."

Joliet Junior College, where Alexandria was currently enrolled, echoed that sadness. A statement said in part:

"The painful and lasting effects of this tragedy on Alexandria's family, friends, and others close to her are undoubtedly immense."

About 10 minutes away, neighbors grieve the loss of 28-year-old Toyosi Bakare, who was originally from Nigeria.

"We just heard the gunshots. And we ran home because we didn't know what was going on," said neighbor Michael Mackins.

That shooting, and the ninth victim who survived, are both believed to be random.

"I hope that his family can heal from the tragic events," Mackins said.

Some have come by to look at this memorial. They told CBS 2 off-camera that this was a good family. A group of people who never deserved something like this to happen.