Police issue community alert of public indecency near school in Pullman
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An alert for parents in the Pullman neighborhood after a man was seen touching himself inappropriately twice near a school.
It happened Tuesday around 5:15 p.m. and Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. near Pullman Elementary.
He was sitting in a beige four-door BMW sedan with tinted windows.
The license plate for the vehicle is AN93945, but the plate had been reported stolen.
What You Can Do:
· Call 911 to report any suspicious persons or activity
· Caution children to be alert to strangers and to be aware of their surroundings
· Ensure children are escorted by adults
· Instruct children to report any suspicious activity to an adult immediately
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Area Two Violent Crimes at 312-747-8271.
