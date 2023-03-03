Police issue community alert of public indecency near school in Pullman

CPD warn of public indecency near Pullman Elementary

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An alert for parents in the Pullman neighborhood after a man was seen touching himself inappropriately twice near a school.

It happened Tuesday around 5:15 p.m. and Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. near Pullman Elementary.

He was sitting in a beige four-door BMW sedan with tinted windows.

The license plate for the vehicle is AN93945, but the plate had been reported stolen.

What You Can Do:

· Call 911 to report any suspicious persons or activity

· Caution children to be alert to strangers and to be aware of their surroundings

· Ensure children are escorted by adults

· Instruct children to report any suspicious activity to an adult immediately

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Area Two Violent Crimes at 312-747-8271.