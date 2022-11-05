Chicago Weather Alert: Wind Advisory in effect until 7 p.m.

Chicago Weather Alert: Wind Advisory in effect, rain through the affternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Wind Advisory until 7 p.m. Southwest wind could gust to 50 mph. Rain through midday.

Clouds gradually break up in the afternoon as temps slide to the upper 40s by 5 p.m.

Sunday brings sunshine and breezy conditions. SW winds gusting to 25.

Tuesday looks great for voters. Wednesday we'll dim the moon!

Total Lunar Eclipse

Wednesday morning. Totality starts at 4:16 a.m. and lasts until 5:41 a.m. This is the last total lunar eclipse we'll see until March of 2025!

Stats

Normal- 54

Friday- 66

Today- 60

Sunrise- 7:29am CDT

Sunset- 5:41pm CDT

We turn the clocks back one hour tonight to Central Standard Time.

Forecast

Today- A Wind Advisory until 7pm with gusts to 50 mph. Rain through midday. Temps fall from the 60s to the upper 40s by 5pm.

Tonight- Decreasing clouds, 45.

Sunday- Sunshine and 65. Breezy with SW gusts to 25.