Chicago Weather Alert: Wind Advisory in effect until 7 p.m.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Wind Advisory until 7 p.m. Southwest wind could gust to 50 mph. Rain through midday.
Clouds gradually break up in the afternoon as temps slide to the upper 40s by 5 p.m.
Sunday brings sunshine and breezy conditions. SW winds gusting to 25.
Tuesday looks great for voters. Wednesday we'll dim the moon!
Total Lunar Eclipse
Wednesday morning. Totality starts at 4:16 a.m. and lasts until 5:41 a.m. This is the last total lunar eclipse we'll see until March of 2025!
Stats
Normal- 54
Friday- 66
Today- 60
Sunrise- 7:29am CDT
Sunset- 5:41pm CDT
We turn the clocks back one hour tonight to Central Standard Time.
Forecast
Today- A Wind Advisory until 7pm with gusts to 50 mph. Rain through midday. Temps fall from the 60s to the upper 40s by 5pm.
Tonight- Decreasing clouds, 45.
Sunday- Sunshine and 65. Breezy with SW gusts to 25.
