ComEd $10 million Community Relief Fund closes for all applications

ComEd has officially closed its $10 million Community Relief Fund to all applications, with more than half of the money already awarded through one-time grants.

ComEd launched the fund in early July as a supplier rate hike drove up electricity bills for ComEd customers. Low- and middle-income customers were eligible for $500 one-time grants for individuals and $1,000 one-time grants for nonprofit organizations.

By mid-July, ComEd said they had already received more than 60,000 applications. At the beginning of August, the utility said it received about 77,000 applications in the first three weeks, and have closed the fund to future applications.

As of Aug. 5, ComEd said $5.5 million in grants have already been approved for approximately 15,000 residential and nonprofit customers. The utility said those customers should get notification and credit on their electric bills in the next one to two billing cycles.

ComEd emphasized they want to work with customers in need of bill assistance in other ways until they launch their Low-Income Discount program, which will help eligible customers get a percentage of their bill discounted based on their income level. That program is set to launch in January 2026.

