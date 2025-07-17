Watch CBS News
ComEd Customer Relief Fund nearly out of money; nearly 60,000 applications received

By
Sara Tenenbaum
ComEd said they will soon close applications for help from their $10 million customer relief fund as they are nearly out of money.

The utility opened applications for the fund last week, offering one-time relief to low and moderate-income customers and nonprofit organizations amid rising electricity prices.

Individuals could apply for one-time grants of $500, while nonprofits could apply for one-time grants of $1,000.

ComEd said Thursday morning they have received almost 60,000 applications, which are being reviewed. Based on the high demand, they anticipate the fund will soon close its application process. ComEd said they will make another announcement when the funds are fully exhausted.

The cost of electricity rose significantly in Illinois at the start of the summer and is expected to stay high for the next year due to increases in the supply rate. ComEd has estimated the increase could cost customers an extra $10.50 a month.

The watchdog group Citizens Utility Board said the fact that ComEd is offering the credit is an acknowledgement of just how serious the latest price spike is.

