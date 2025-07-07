ComEd launches $10 million customer relief fund as electricity prices rise

ComEd is launching a $10 million customer relief fund for lower-income customers having trouble paying for electricity as prices rise.

ComEd said the one-time $10 million fund will provide relief for low- to moderate-income customers and nonprofit organizations. One time grants of $500 are available for individual customers, and $1,000 one-time grants for nonprofit organizations.

Customers with past-due balances who are at or below 300% of the federal poverty level, or nonprofits with past-due balances can qualify. The federal poverty level for 2025 in the 48 contiguous states is $15,650 for a single person and $32,150 for a family of four. The poverty level is adjusted by $5,500 for each additional member of a household.

You can apply for the grants through the Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago or the Salvation Army directly, either online, by phone or in person.

The cost of electricity rose significantly in Illinois at the start of the summer and is expected to stay high for the next year due to increases in the supply rate. ComEd has estimated the increase could cost customers an extra $10.50 a month.