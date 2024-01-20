Watch CBS News
Cold weekend with feels like temps below zero in Illinois; lake-effect snow continues in NW Indiana

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

Dangerous cold returns in Illinois; lake-effect snow continues in NW Indiana
Dangerous cold returns in Illinois; lake-effect snow continues in NW Indiana 02:27
CBS News Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cold weekend ahead with most of Illinois will deal with cold temperatures, and Northwest Indiana continues to deal with lake-effect snow through late morning.

The National Weather Service has extended the Winter Storm Warning for La Porte County, Indiana, until 9 p.m. Saturday. 

CBS News Chicago
CBS News Chicago

For Sunday, the city may get down to -1, many on the outside will get down to -10 with feels like temperatures of -22 to -25. 

CBS News Chicago
CBS News Chicago

A round of wintry weather is expected Monday into Tuesday. Monday we could see light snow in the morning, changing to sleet of freezing rain through the afternoon. Freezing rain could continue into Tuesday morning before ending as rain.

Showers are expected for the remainder of the week as we finally move above freezing.

Today:

Mostly sunny in Illinois, with morning lake-effect snow in NW Indiana. High 15.

Tonight:

Mostly clear and cold. Low -1. Wind Chills -5 to -20. 

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy. High 21.

CBS News Chicago
Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on January 20, 2024 / 7:48 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

