Cold weekend with feels like temps below zero in Illinois; lake-effect snow continues in NW Indiana

Dangerous cold returns in Illinois; lake-effect snow continues in NW Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cold weekend ahead with most of Illinois will deal with cold temperatures, and Northwest Indiana continues to deal with lake-effect snow through late morning.

The National Weather Service has extended the Winter Storm Warning for La Porte County, Indiana, until 9 p.m. Saturday.

For Sunday, the city may get down to -1, many on the outside will get down to -10 with feels like temperatures of -22 to -25.

A round of wintry weather is expected Monday into Tuesday. Monday we could see light snow in the morning, changing to sleet of freezing rain through the afternoon. Freezing rain could continue into Tuesday morning before ending as rain.

Showers are expected for the remainder of the week as we finally move above freezing.

Today:

Mostly sunny in Illinois, with morning lake-effect snow in NW Indiana. High 15.

Tonight:

Mostly clear and cold. Low -1. Wind Chills -5 to -20.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy. High 21.

