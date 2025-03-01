Early morning flurries Saturday to start cold weekend in Chicago

A chill wind today will keep the "feels like" temperature in the teens. Any early morning flurries will move out of our area with increasing sunshine this afternoon.

CBS News Chicago

It will be cold all weekend, but there will be plenty of sun on Sunday. The temperatures will be below average. The normal high is 40 degrees.

CBS News Chicago

A spring storm will bring wet weather on Tuesday and Wednesday. Depending on the final storm track, we could have everything from downpours to thunder to gusty winds to snow.

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: Morning flurries with sunshine by the afternoon. Still cold, with a high of 31.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold, with a low of 17.

SUNDAY: Sunny and chilly, with a high of 38.