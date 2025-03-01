Watch CBS News
Early morning flurries Saturday to start cold weekend in Chicago

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Cold weekend kicks off with early morning flurries
Cold weekend kicks off with early morning flurries 02:11

A chill wind today will keep the "feels like" temperature in the teens. Any early morning flurries will move out of our area with increasing sunshine this afternoon. 

todays-forecast-mar-1.png

It will be cold all weekend, but there will be plenty of sun on Sunday. The temperatures will be below average. The normal high is 40 degrees.

A spring storm will bring wet weather on Tuesday and Wednesday. Depending on the final storm track, we could have everything from downpours to thunder to gusty winds to snow.

Forecast at a glance 

TODAY: Morning flurries with sunshine by the afternoon. Still cold, with a high of 31.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold, with a low of 17.

SUNDAY: Sunny and chilly, with a high of 38.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

