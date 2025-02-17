Below-zero wind chills in Chicago on Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Bitterly cold conditions arrive to start the week.

A cold weather advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. for wind chills of -15 to -25 degrees Monday morning. Conditions won't improve much for the afternoon with a high of 11 degrees.

Another cold weather advisory is posted for Monday night, from 9 p.m. to noon on Tuesday. Winds on Tuesday are expected to reach as low as -30 degrees.

The thawing out of this freeze will take place over several days. Highs will shift into the upper teens by Thursday, eventually getting closer to freezing by the weekend.