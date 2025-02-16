Watch CBS News
Weather

Cold weather advisory for much of Chicago area overnight Sunday into Monday

By Kylee Miller

/ CBS Chicago

Dangerous cold arrives in Chicago Sunday night
Dangerous cold arrives in Chicago Sunday night 03:13

Sunday night is when the region starts to feel the cold changes.

Lows will drop toward zero degrees, and factoring in the brisk winds will make it feel like -15 to -25 degrees outside.

cold-weather-alerts-02-16-25.png
CBS

Due to the extreme cold, a cold weather advisory starts at midnight Sunday night until 11 a.m. Monday for the northwest suburbs and counties.

There will be no relief during the day, even though we will have rays of sunshine. Highs will barely climb in the positive single digits, where wind chills will remain below zero during the day.

presidents-day-02-16-25.png
CBS
1130pm-monday-02-16-25.png
CBS

Even colder air is in store Tuesday. Tuesday morning actual air temperatures will start around -3 degrees in Chicago, with afternoon highs barely reaching the double digits again.

It will feel like -15 to -30 degrees, so make sure to plan accordingly. 

early-week-wind-chills-02-16-25.png
CBS

By Wednesday, cold temperatures remain, but snow returns to the forecast. Scattered snow showers are expected early Wednesday, lasting throughout the day.

highs-next-6-days-02-16-25.png
CBS

Drier, but still cold air remains for the end of the week and for the upcoming weekend, with highs remaining below normal for this time of year. 

Forecast at a glance

Sunday night: Low of 1, flurries end. Feels like -15 to -25 degrees.

Monday: High of 9. Partly cloudy. Below zero wind chills all day.

Monday night: Low of -3, partly cloudy. Feels like -15 to -30.

Kylee Miller
kyleemiller-pick-coloradjust-caf.jpg

Kylee Miller is designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. You can watch her weekdays on CBS Detroit.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.