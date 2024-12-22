Watch CBS News
Cold day Sunday in Chicago with chances for freezing drizzle late tonight

By Kylee Miller

/ CBS Chicago

Cloudy, breezy in Chicago
Cloudy, breezy in Chicago 02:02

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clouds will increase Sunday in Chicago hindering highs to only be near freezing. Breezy conditions from the south will still send wind chill values into the teens at times. 

Late overnight, a system will make an appearance, creating a drizzle, which could result in freezing drizzle as temperatures drop to lows in the 20s to lower 30s. 

Ice patches will be possible for the Monday morning commute, so make sure to plan accordingly if you are traveling. As temperatures warm towards 40 degrees, rain showers will be scattered through the area. Drier conditions are expected towards Tuesday morning. Mild temperatures remain for the weekdays, with a few embedded showers mixed in.

Forecast at a glance

Today: Clouds increase. High of 33. Breezy with gusts near 30 mph.

Tonight: Areas of drizzle & freezing drizzle. Low of 31. Staying breezy.

Tomorrow: Drizzle and rain in the morning. Rain showers during the afternoon. High of 40.

Kylee Miller
Kylee Miller is designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. You can watch her weekdays on CBS Detroit.

