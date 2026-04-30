Cockfighting ring discovered during Joliet drug bust, police say; 29 animals rescued

Two men are in custody after a drug bust uncovered a cockfighting ring at a Joliet home.

Joliet police said their narcotics unit raided a home in the 400 block of Meeker Avenue Wednesday. They also found cocaine, cash and equipment for illegal animal fighting.

Joliet police called in their Animal Crimes Team, who obtained and executed a separate search warrant. They found and recovered a total of 29 animals including roosters, hens, chicks and a young terrier puppy.

Police said several roosters had "physical alterations" indicating they were used for cockfighting, including metal spurs, straps, medications and carrier containers.

Joliet Township Animal Control is now helping the animals taken from the home get medical care.

Police said 39-year-old Roland Rodriguez-Gasca of Joliet was arrested before the initial narcotics raid in a traffic stop as officers saw him leave the home. Fortino Rodriguez, 51, of Joliet was arrested during the drug bust.

Rodriguez-Gasca is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance, eight counts of animal torture, eight counts of cruel treatment of animals and eight counts animals in entertainment violation.

Rodriguez is charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, animal torture, cruel treatment of animals and animals in entertainment violation.