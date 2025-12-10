Coalition opposes 2nd phase of bike lane construction along Grand Avenue, from West Town to downtown

The second phase of a major infrastructure project along Grand Avenue is set to begin in 2026, but there's pushback over its potential impact.

The project will install infrastructure including protected bike lanes pedestrian islands. But a coalition of groups and businesses said they want the city to scrap those plans and instead focus on dedicated bus lanes.

"This is what Chicago needs: Dedicated bus lanes on Grand Avenue, and bicycles can ride in those bus lanes vry safely," said Roger Romanelli of the Fulton Market Association. "The CTA has a golden opportunity to put dedicated bus lanes in the right lane here and the right lane here, and then have travel lanes and curbed parking lanes and the bicycles can ride in the bus lanes."

But other groups in favor of the project are skeptical.

"It's pretty obvious to a lot of street safety advocates that it's a distraction from not wanting construction to happen at all along that stretch," said Sam Kovnar of the Northwest Neighborhood Alliance.

Kovnar said the project will improve safety along an important artery connecting downtown to neighborhoods to the west.

"We've seen the results of these kinds of safety improvements, and they really work. They have the data to back it up. They know what they can do to make the street feel safer and more walkable and bikeable, and easier for transit users," he said.

The Grand Avenue infrastructure project is set to continue in 2026 going eastbound from Damen to Ogden, but heading west from Damen, though Western Avenue and up to the intersection with Chicago Avenue, that phase of the project has already been completed. That includes protected bike lanes.

CBS News Chicago spoke with people on that side of the street to get their perspective on how this infrastructure has impacted their lives.

Anemarie Aiello has managed a currency exchange on Grand for 35 years. She said the new infrastructure has had a negative effect on her business.

"We have nothing against the bike lanes; when they're protected there's absolutely nowhere to park," she said. "We have senior citizens that cannot walk, who pick up their checks, who do their monthly billing here, and there's nowhere to park."

"Grand is a very, like, industrial street," said Kendall Schauder, who lives in Logan Square and regularly bikes along Grand Avenue. "I feel like there's a lot of trucks that are driving on it and things like that.

Schauder bikes year-round, and while she supports bike safety infrastructure she said she's noticed the protected lanes can have issues in the winter.

"Last week the bike lanes were actually quite filled with snow, and I was actually having to ride on the road," she said.