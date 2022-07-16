Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy, slight chance for afternoon shower
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Patchy fog this morning. There is a dense for advisory in Wisconsin. We'll see if conditions will call for it here as the overnight progresses.
There will be a slight chance for an afternoon shower or thundershower, but much of the day will be mostly cloudy and dry.
There is a better chance for thunderstorms on Sunday.
Stats
Normal- 85/67
Friday- 72
Today- 82
Sunrise- 5:30am
Forecast
Today- Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a high of 82. Slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm.
Tonight- Slight shower or storm chance, 70.
Sunday- Showers and thunderstorms. High of 79.
