Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy, slight chance for afternoon shower

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Patchy fog this morning. There is a dense for advisory in Wisconsin. We'll see if conditions will call for it here as the overnight progresses.

There will be a slight chance for an afternoon shower or thundershower, but much of the day will be mostly cloudy and dry.

There is a better chance for thunderstorms on Sunday.

Stats

Normal- 85/67

Friday- 72

Today- 82

Sunrise- 5:30am

Forecast

Today- Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a high of 82. Slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm.

Tonight- Slight shower or storm chance, 70.

Sunday- Showers and thunderstorms. High of 79.

