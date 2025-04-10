Watch CBS News
Weather

Cloudy, breezy with spotty showers for Chicago area Thursday

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Cloudy, breezy with spotty showers for Chicago area
Cloudy, breezy with spotty showers for Chicago area 01:59

The chance for a spotty shower lingers for another day as clouds dominate. 

todays-forecast-apr-10.png
CBS News Chicago

Wide temperature range today, cooler than average in the 40s in Chicago but near 60 south of I-80. Skies are clear tonight and chilly in the 30s.

high-temps-today-apr-10.png
CBS News Chicago

It will be dry Friday and milder, with a high near 50 degrees. The warming trend will continue for the weekend, with highs by Sunday in the middle 60s. 

weekend-forecast-apr-10.png
CBS News Chicago

Monday highs reach the 70s with gusty southwest breezes. Cooler again by Tuesday.

Forecast at a glance 

TODAY: Morning fog/mist. Cloudy and breezy with spotty showers. High of 45.

TONIGHT: Clearing sky, chilly with a low of 35.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and milder. High of 51.

7-day-apr-10.png
CBS News Chicago
Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.