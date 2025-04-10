Cloudy, breezy with spotty showers for Chicago area Thursday

The chance for a spotty shower lingers for another day as clouds dominate.

CBS News Chicago

Wide temperature range today, cooler than average in the 40s in Chicago but near 60 south of I-80. Skies are clear tonight and chilly in the 30s.

It will be dry Friday and milder, with a high near 50 degrees. The warming trend will continue for the weekend, with highs by Sunday in the middle 60s.

Monday highs reach the 70s with gusty southwest breezes. Cooler again by Tuesday.

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: Morning fog/mist. Cloudy and breezy with spotty showers. High of 45.

TONIGHT: Clearing sky, chilly with a low of 35.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and milder. High of 51.

