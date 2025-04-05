Clouds turn to sun on Sunday before snow chance Monday in Chicago

Mainly cloudy skies overnight Saturday into Sunday, with lows bottoming out in the lower to middle 30s.

Waking up Sunday morning to dissipating clouds, with highs reaching the upper 40s lakeside to the 50s more inland.

Any shower activity in the Chicago area should stay to the southeast, with a little more cloud cover across NW Indiana.

Monday morning through midday, widely scattered snow showers will roll through. Visibility may be low Monday morning at times due to the gusty falling snow, but with our temperatures, any snow that does impact the region shouldn't stick, other than a dusting at most. Falling temperatures throughout the day, Monday landing in the 30s during the afternoon.

Limited rain shower chances return for the end of the week with temperatures getting more seasonal in the 50s.

Forecast at a glance

Tonight: mostly cloudy, low of 34.

Tomorrow: turning sunny. High of 51. (cooler lakeside)

Tomorrow night: mostly cloudy. Low of 35.