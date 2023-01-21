First Alert Weather: Clouds with snow returning tonight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mostly cloudy today with seasonable temps.
Snow moves through tonight and Sunday morning, leaving an inch or 2 of accumulation.
Some sunshine on Monday and Tuesday but accumulating snow is possible Wednesday. Keeping an eye on this one.
Stats
Normal- 31
Yesterday- 35
Today- 35
Sunup- 7:14am
Forecast
Today: Mostly cloudy, snow by evening, High of 35.
Tonight: Snow. Low of 30.
Sunday: AM snow showers. Cloudy and 34.
