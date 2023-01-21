Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Clouds with snow returning tonight

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Snow accumulation by tonight
First Alert Weather: Snow accumulation by tonight 01:56

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mostly cloudy today with seasonable temps. 

todays-planner-1-21.png
CBS News Chicago
high-temps-1-21.png
CBS News Chicago

Snow moves through tonight and Sunday morning, leaving an inch or 2 of accumulation. 

weekend-planner-1-21.png
CBS News Chicago
day-planner-tomorrow-1-21.png
CBS News Chicago
high-temps-tomorrow-1-21.png
CBS News Chicago

Some sunshine on Monday and Tuesday but accumulating snow is possible Wednesday. Keeping an eye on this one.

7-day-1-21.png
CBS News Chicago

Stats

Normal- 31

Yesterday- 35

Today- 35

Sunup- 7:14am

Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy, snow by evening, High of 35.

Tonight: Snow. Low of 30.

Sunday: AM snow showers. Cloudy and 34.

Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on January 21, 2023 / 6:34 AM

