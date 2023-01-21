First Alert Weather: Clouds with snow returning tonight

First Alert Weather: Snow accumulation by tonight

First Alert Weather: Snow accumulation by tonight

First Alert Weather: Snow accumulation by tonight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mostly cloudy today with seasonable temps.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Snow moves through tonight and Sunday morning, leaving an inch or 2 of accumulation.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Some sunshine on Monday and Tuesday but accumulating snow is possible Wednesday. Keeping an eye on this one.

CBS News Chicago

Stats

Normal- 31

Yesterday- 35

Today- 35

Sunup- 7:14am

Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy, snow by evening, High of 35.

Tonight: Snow. Low of 30.

Sunday: AM snow showers. Cloudy and 34.