First Alert Weather: Clouds, snow by evening

By Ed Curran

CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Clouds with below normal temps
First Alert Weather: Clouds with below normal temps 02:12

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cloudy weekend with temps running below the norm. 

todays-weather-3-11.png
CBS News Chicago
todays-planner-3-11.png
CBS News Chicago

Snow Saturday night and Sunday morning could total 1 to 2 inches. 

tomorrow-day-planner-3-11.png
CBS News Chicago
sat-to-sun-snowfall-3-11.png
CBS News Chicago

Some light snow showers mix with rain Sunday afternoon. We turn our clocks ahead this weekend to DST.

Stats

Normal High- 45

Friday- 37

Today- 38

Sunrise Today- 6:11am CST

Forecast

Today- Cloudy skies with a high of 38 degrees.

Tonight- Snow. 1 to 3 inches possible. Low of 33.

Sunday- Snow mixes with rain. High of 39.

7-day-3-11.png
CBS News Chicago
Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on March 11, 2023 / 6:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

