First Alert Weather: Clouds, snow by evening

First Alert Weather: Clouds with below normal temps

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cloudy weekend with temps running below the norm.

Snow Saturday night and Sunday morning could total 1 to 2 inches.

Some light snow showers mix with rain Sunday afternoon. We turn our clocks ahead this weekend to DST.

Stats

Normal High- 45

Friday- 37

Today- 38

Sunrise Today- 6:11am CST

Forecast

Today- Cloudy skies with a high of 38 degrees.

Tonight- Snow. 1 to 3 inches possible. Low of 33.

Sunday- Snow mixes with rain. High of 39.

