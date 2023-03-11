First Alert Weather: Clouds, snow by evening
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cloudy weekend with temps running below the norm.
Snow Saturday night and Sunday morning could total 1 to 2 inches.
Some light snow showers mix with rain Sunday afternoon. We turn our clocks ahead this weekend to DST.
Stats
Normal High- 45
Friday- 37
Today- 38
Sunrise Today- 6:11am CST
Forecast
Today- Cloudy skies with a high of 38 degrees.
Tonight- Snow. 1 to 3 inches possible. Low of 33.
Sunday- Snow mixes with rain. High of 39.
