Closing arguments begin in trial of ex-DCFS workers charged in A.J. Freund's death

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Closing arguments will begin for the two former child welfare workers charged in connection with the 2019 death of 5-year-old AJ Fruend.

Former Illinois Department of Children and Family Services employees Carlos Acosta and Andrew Polovin are accused of ignoring red flags that might have saved A.J.'s life. The 5-year-old was murdered by his parents in 2019.

The Crystal Lake boy was first reported missing by his parents in April 2019. His body was found later, and his parents, Andrew Freund Sr. and JoAnn Cunningham were charged with murder. A.J.'s father pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated battery, and concealing a homicide, and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Cunningham pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

In a rare move, Acosta, a former specialist, and Polovin, a former supervisor with the department, were charged with endangering a child's life and reckless conduct, accused of failing to protect A.J.

Prosecutors have said multiple police reports clearly outlined a history of problems at the family's home.

The closing arguments will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the McHenry County Courthouse.