Highs touch close to 60 in Chicago ahead of weekend cooldown

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Highs near 60 degrees
Highs near 60 degrees 02:06

Chicago temperatures are reaching nearly 60 degrees as the area heads toward a brief cooldown this weekend.

A Wind Advisory for Friday with gusts to 45 mph is in effect. A Red Flag Warning is up for Kankakee, Newton, and Jasper counties. High winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures all combine to create fire danger.

A pair of cold fronts will usher in a colder air mass for the weekend. Chilly northwest winds on Saturday will keep wind chills in the 20s. We stay dry through the weekend, and rain returns on Monday.

Forecast at a glance

TONIGHT: Mixed skies and windy, with a low of 22.

SATURDAY: Sunny and cold. A high of 32.

SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high of 39.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

