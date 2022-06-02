Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear night ahead, highs in the 60s

Watch CBS News
By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A beautiful and mostly clear night ahead with temperatures in the 60s this evening, then mid to upper 50s overnight.

Sunny skies and mild for Friday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, but staying in the mid-70s near the lake.

Partly cloudy for Saturday with highs in the low to mid-70s, but only in the upper 60s near the lakeshore. A slight chance for rain Saturday night.

Scattered rain chances return on Sunday, with highs in the mid-70s. Scattered showers are in the forecast for most of next week, but temperatures remain below average in the 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low 57°

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. High 78°

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 75°, but upper 60s near the lake.

