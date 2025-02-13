Cleanup underway after fire at Chicago West Side funeral home

CFD responds to fire at funeral home on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Fire crews responded to a fire at a funeral home early Thursday morning on the city's West Side.

It happened around 4 a.m. at the Fountain Jordan Shepard Funeral Home at 418 S. Cicero Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.

According to the CTA, the fire temporarily rerouted the #54 Cicero buses via Cicero, Jackson, Kostner, Harrison, and the regular route.

The fire and the reroutes of the buses ended around 5 a.m.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt or how badly the funeral home was damaged.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.