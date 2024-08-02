City worker carjacked near downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago city worker was carjacked Friday morning in Streeterville.

The carjacking took place in the 300 block of East Chicago Avenue—near Lake Shore Park, the Museum of Contemporary Art, and the Feinberg School of Medicine and Pritzker School of Law at Northwestern University.

Police said someone came up and demanded the woman's city vehicle. She complied, and the driver took off west on Chicago Avenue in the vehicle, police said.

No one was injured, and the vehicle was recovered, police said. A person of interest was taken into custody, police said.

Police did not specify the city department for which the victim worked.

Belmont Area detectives are investigating.