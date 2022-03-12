City shuts down Goose Island '312 Day' celebration; president moves event to new location

CHICAGO (CBS) – The City of Chicago shuts down Saturday's "312 Day" event hosted by Goose Island Beer Company after numerous cease and desist orders.

In a joint statement from The Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection, Chicago Department of Buildings, and Chicago Police Department, the event known as "312 Day" was to take place at an old motor vehicle repair shop at 1827 W. Fulton St. with a reported count of 1,000 attendees.

Following investigation Friday, officials issued cease and desist orders for violations of public place of amusement, liquor consumption, and failure to display a license. DOB issued a commissioner's closure for dangerous and hazardous conditions.

Organizers of the event were instructed to contact ticket holders. President of the Goose Island Beer Company Todd Ahsmann said that the event will be moved to another location.

"We take the issues brought forward from the city seriously. For the safety of our guests, performers and employees the Mick Jenkins show is now being hosted at The Bottom Lounge located at 1375 W. Lake St. Doors are now at 7 p.m. All RSVPs for the Mick Jenkins performance will be honored," Ahsmann said.

Officials said all laws will be strictly enforced and will inspect establishments over the holiday weekend.