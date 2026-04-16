City of Chicago honors OEMC operators, dispatchers

The City of Chicago on Thursday honored what it calls "heroes under the headset" — 911 call-takers and dispatchers, 311 operators, and other emergency personnel.

The OEMC 2026 Awards Ceremony was held Thursday morning at Office of Emergency Management and Communications headquarters, at 1411 W. Madison St.

During the event, Mayor Brandon Johnon recognized the employees for keeping people safe through actions such as giving CPR instructions over the phone, texting crime victims who are unable to talk, and coordinating public safety at large events.

"Our city is grateful to all of you who have served and go above and beyond your commitment to our city — whether you are in 911 operations, 311 city services, emergency management, or traffic management — you keep our city safe and running," Mayor Johnson said. "Many of you work with our residents in their most frightening and their most intense moments, but rather than come to fear yourselves, you remain calm, professional, compassionate and focus on the task at hand."

OEMC Director Frank Velez emphasized the call-takers' and dispatchers' unsung heroism.

"There are more people alive and safe because of you," he said. "I wanted to add a quote that speaks of you all — to the world, you may be one person, but to the one person at the other end of that call, you may be the world."

Among the award winners was a team of call-takers, dispatchers, and supervisors who took a 911 call on June 9, 2025, from someone who had been swept nearly a mile from shore in Lake Michigan. The person was ultimately successfully rescued in large part thanks to the team efforts.

Also honored was team of 911 operators from the police and fire departments who coordinated the rescue of someone who was drowning in the water at Kathy Osterman Beach in Edgewater.

A 911 operator who coordinated the response to a mass shooting early on June 1 of last year near St. Sabina Church in Auburn Gresham. Several others were also honored for their heroic actions.

Chicago police Chief of Community Policing Angel Novalez, Acting Deputy Mayor of Community Safety Jason Sanford, and Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd), chairman of the City Council Public Safety Committee, were in attendance at the event Thursday.