City Council in Harvey, Illinois, to vote to appoint acting mayor

The City Council in Harvey, Illinois, was set to try again to appoint a new mayor at a Monday night meeting.

Former Harvey Mayor Christoper Clark died late last month unexpectedly.

Any person nominated to the position must receive votes from at least four of the six alderpeople to be appointed.

If no one reaches that threshold, Ald. Shirley Drewenski (1st) will continue to serve as interim mayor.

On Monday, Feb. 2, the Harvey City Council failed to vote to appoint an acting mayor. Drewenski was nominated, and Ald. Dominique Randle-El (5th Ward) nominated himself, but neither could get enough votes to finish Clark's term.

Clark died Friday, Jan. 30.

As it stands, the mayor pro tempore can and will continue to run the city and council meetings until an acting mayor is picked. The city of Harvey has been struggling with financial issues, furloughing nearly half of their city employees last fall.