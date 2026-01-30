Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark dies, city officials confirm

Harvey Mayor Christopher J. Clark has died, city officials confirmed Friday.

The city released a statement confirming his death, and adding, "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Mayor's family, loved ones, and all members of the Harvey community during this difficult time."

City services and operations are not being interrupted by Clark's death, the city said. Officials also asked for the public to respect Clark's family during this time.

Clark was first elected mayor of Harvey in 2019. He missed the last Harvey City Council meeting, the first one since mass furloughs were announced, because of health issues, sources told CBS News Chicago. Those sources said Clark had been in and out of the hospital for the last six weeks, with his most recent hospitalization coming just five days ago.

No further information about his health has been released.

The city of Harvey has been struggling with financial issues, furloughing nearly half of their city employees last fall.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with CBS News Chicago for updates.