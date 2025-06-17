City Council committee backs $32.1 million in security upgrades for Wrigley Field

A key City Council committee advanced a $32.1 million plan to upgrade security at and around Wrigley Field.

The package backed by the Finance Committee on Monday would call for "anti-terrorism rated security bollards" to be installed around the ballpark, and for sidewalks on Addison Street to be widened by four feet.

The project would receive $10 million in city funding and $12 million in state funding. The Cubs would have to pay at least $8 million, and cover any cost overruns.

Ald. Bennett Lawson (44th), whose ward includes Wrigley Field, hopes the security plan will help the Cubs get approval from Major League Baseball to host a future All-Star Game.

The plan could face a final vote by the full City Council on Wednesday.