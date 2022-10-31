City Colleges of Chicago avoids strike, reaches tentative contract agreement with faculty

CHICAGO (CBS) -- City Colleges of Chicago (CCC) has reached a tentative contract agreement with approximately 1,500 faculty and staff, averting a strike that had been set to begin later this week.

"We're so happy to announce that our union bargaining team was able to secure a tentative agreement last night and avert a strike," Cook County College Teachers Union President Tony Johnston said in a statement on Monday. "We'll be sharing details of the agreement with our members in the days ahead, and we're confident they'll agree that we've secured the additional supports we have been fighting for on behalf of Chicago's most marginalized students and communities."

The union represents approximately 1,500 faculty and staff at seven CCC campuses.

Due to the tentative agreement, the union has called off plans for a strike that had been set to begin on Wednesday.

The union said its four-year agreement with CCC includes salary increases, smaller class sizes, and wraparound services for students.

Rank-and-file union members at the seven CCC campuses are expected to vote on the tentative agreement in the next few weeks.