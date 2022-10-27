City Colleges of Chicago faculty, staff plan support rally ahead of potential strike

City College of Chicago workers to hold rally ahead of potential strike

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Faculty and staff at the City Colleges of Chicago will hold a rally to drum up support for a potential strike.

Around 1,500 workers across seven campuses will walk off the job if they can't reach an agreement with the school system by Nov. 2.

The union says they want smaller class sizes, greater access to remote learning, and higher pay.

The rally is planned for 6:30 p.m. tonight at CTU headquarters.