Chicago Cinco de Mayo parade altered due to gang violence a blow to local businesses

CHICAGO (CBS) – Sunday's Cinco de Mayo parade was marred by gang violence after shots were fired on the parade route in Little Village.

CBS 2 Investigators dug into what led to the arrests of at least 27 people.

Several businesses along part of Cermak Road were expecting massive crowds on Sunday and then were devastated when organizers were forced to reroute the parade away due to gang violence.

The staff at La Casa de Samuel spent Monday afternoon making up for lost business after the excitement of the much-anticipated parade on Sunday. The parade was expected to bring around 35,000 spectators from across the city, was interrupted by gun violence between rival gangs, according to Chicago police.

Police were forced to intervene after shots were fired near Cermak and Rockwell.

"If the families are not safe, no one is safe," said Hector Escobar, president of the Cermak Road Chamber of Commerce. "It's not fair for the businesses."

Escobar said after months of planning, parade organizers were forced to abandon their original route. CBS 2 cameras were rolling as police swarmed the area, trying to break up the fighting between rival groups.

Chicago police said 27 people were taken into custody. Most were charged with reckless conduct. A 20-year-old man named Juan Carrillo was charged with aggravated battery of a police officer and police recovered three guns.

"We respect laws and these guys do not respect law, do not respect communities, do not respect families," Escobar said.

He added parade organizers have asked Mayor Brandon Johnson's office to meet with local businesses to discuss ways to tackle the type of violence and support police in Pilsen and Little Village. Their aim is that in the future, paradegoers won't experience anything but joy along the route.

There were more than 5,000 participants in the parade this year, although many chose not to continue after shots were fired. Community leaders in Little Village said they vow to hold the Cinco de Mayo parade again next year but safety, as always, is their top priority.