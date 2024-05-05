Watch CBS News
Local News

Cinco de Mayo parade canceled due to gang violence in the area, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago's Cinco de Mayo parade was canceled Sunday after gang violence erupted near the route, according to police.

CPD's 10th District, elected officials, and parade organizers agreed to the cancellation out of an "abundance of caution" to protect those who were planning on attending, including families and children.

Police said there have been multiple arrests made, including gun arrests. 

The parade was scheduled to kick off at noon and stretch from Cermak from Damen to Wood.

Parade-goers were advised to return home as police continued to clear the parade route. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer at CBS 2 Chicago. Formerly of the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com, and Sportskeeda.

First published on May 5, 2024 / 2:07 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.