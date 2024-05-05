Cinco de Mayo parade canceled due to gang violence in the area, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago's Cinco de Mayo parade was canceled Sunday after gang violence erupted near the route, according to police.

CPD's 10th District, elected officials, and parade organizers agreed to the cancellation out of an "abundance of caution" to protect those who were planning on attending, including families and children.

Police said there have been multiple arrests made, including gun arrests.

The parade was scheduled to kick off at noon and stretch from Cermak from Damen to Wood.

Parade-goers were advised to return home as police continued to clear the parade route.