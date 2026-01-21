Cicero man charged in deadly stabbing of another man, wounding woman in unincorporated Stickney Township

A man was charged with stabbing two people, killing one in unincorporated Stickney Township, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart announced on Wednesday.

Fernando Zavala, 54, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Dart said just before 4 a.m. on Monday, Cook County Sheriff's officers responded to the 5000 block of South Luna Avenue for a report of a stabbing and found a man and a woman with stab wounds.



Officers learned that the suspect [Zavala] ran from the scene wearing a bright orange coat. Following footprints in the snow, sheriff's officers found him wearing the orange coat about four blocks away and took him into custody.

The victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The 39-year-old man, identified as Misael Martinez-Salgado, was later pronounced dead.

The 38-year-old woman was treated and released.

Detectives learned that Zavala stayed with the victims and got into an argument with Martinez-Salgado earlier that morning before the stabbings.

Zavala was ordered to Cook County Jail custody on Wednesday following his first appearance hearing at the Bridgeview Courthouse.