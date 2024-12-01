Watch CBS News
Cicero man charged in deadly shooting of 62-year-old on Chicago's West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a 62-year-old man on the city's West Side on Thanksgiving Day.

Gad Hughes, 29, of Cicero, was taken into custody on Friday and charged with first-degree murder and possessing heroin.  

Police said around 3:21 p.m. Thursday, the 62-year-old man was inside his home in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street in West Garfield Park when gunfire came through the window.

The victim was hit in the head by the bullet and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. On Sunday, police confirmed that the victim had died.  

Hughes is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday. 

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

