Man critically wounded when bullet comes through window on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was left in critical condition on Thanksgiving Day when a bullet came through the window of his home and struck him in the head on Chicago's West Side.

At 3:21 p.m. Thursday, the 62-year-old man was inside his home in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street in West Garfield Park, when gunfire came through the window, police said.

The spot where bullets shattered the glass on the second floor was visible.

The victim was struck in the head by the bullet and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No one was in custody late Thursday. Harrison Area detectives are investigating.