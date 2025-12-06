Annual Christmas Tree Ship with 1,200 trees to arrive at Navy Pier on Saturday

The annual arrival of the Christmas Tree Ship is arriving in Chicago on Saturday.

A U.S. Coast Guard ship carrying 1,200 Christmas trees from Michigan is making its way Navy Pier. The trees will be given to families across Chicago.

This is the 26th annual Christmas tree ship delivery.

The Christmas tree dedication ceremony at Navy Pier is set for Saturday at 10 a.m.

According to Krist Habermel, the voyage follows the route of the original Christmas Tree Ship, the Rouse Simmons, which sank in Lake Michigan in 1912 while carrying trees to Chicago.